Marks and Spencer issue statement after cyber incident disrupts service

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.
“Serving our customers and protecting our business is our priority” Marks and Spencer has said, after a cyber-incident disrupted services across a range of stores.

“You can continue to shop in our stores, on our website and through our app but there may be some changes which may inconvenience you over the coming days,” the statement reads.

"In particular we are currently not processing contactless payments and there is disruption to the collection of Click and Collect orders in our stores.

"Serving our customers and protecting our business is our priority and we are working incredibly hard to restore our services. We are really sorry for any inconvenience and we’ll continue to keep you updated. Thank you for shopping with us and your continued support. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

