Marriott House and Lodge thank fantastic activities team

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers and Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. The activities team at Marriott House and Lodge includes Abby, Kayleigh, Anna and Paige who offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Audrey, Resident Ambassador, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinators for all that they do. They really make such a difference each and every day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.