Marvellous display at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society spring show

​​Gardeners presented a marvellous display of flowers and vegetables at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual spring show, despite the recent wind and rain, and the cookery exhibits tempted visitors to settle down with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

There were 163 exhibits on show at the Conservative Hall, in Sea Road, on Saturday and 22 exhibitors, including some who had never entered before.

Colin Crane won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit and the Tulip Cup for best tulip. John Frake won the Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil and Kenyon Cup for the most points in the flower classes. Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl, for the most points in the cookery classes.

Other first prize winners were Pam Walton, Joan Crane, Lindy Hinsley-Wintle, Terry Longman, Carol Longman, Caroline Frake, Mary Cameron, David Stubbings, Iris Maisey, Pauline McLelland, Sarah Hill, Wendy Baker, Laurence Pilfold, Jennifer Wallace and Celia Buckley.

The rose show will be on June 10 and the Summer Show on August 5. The show schedule will give details of all the classes you can enter. Schedules are available by ringing the show secretary on 01903 782191 or you can pick one up at Kerry’s in Sea Road, East Preston. Visit East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s website at www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and the East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society Facebook page for more information.

Other forthcoming events: Talk by Ben Cross of Crosslands Nursery, Walberton, on British Alstroemeria and the Cut Flower Industry on Monday, April 24, at 7.30pm in the Conservative Hall, East Preston. Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, at 10am in the Conservative Hall, East Preston.

