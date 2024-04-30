Marvellous Milly and her two miracle daughters: Family ready to Race for Life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Medically, Milly shouldn’t be here. In her young life, she has had liver cancer, two liver transplants, sepsis, a pulmonary haemorrhage, multiple organ failure, a tracheotomy, she spent three months in an induced coma and suffered a stroke and four mini strokes.

She spent two entire years in hospital fighting her way back to health. And at different stages of her treatment, her family was told to prepare for the worst. Even when she rallied, they were warned she would never walk or talk or have children. But now, aged 21, Milly is very much alive and enjoying every moment of her two little girls. Tallulah is two in next month (May) and Otillie is 10 months.

Milly, from Storrington, West Sussex, is grateful for the treatment she has had and is supporting Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this summer. Her three sisters – Madeleine, 18, Emily, 17, and Betsy, 15 – and mum Linsey Mangion, will be taking part in the Brighton ‘Pretty Muddy’ event on June 29 at Stanmer Park.

Milly with baby Otillie and Tallulah.

Milly is awaiting an operation on her hip and knee so is unable to take part herself, but her sisters and mum will be flying the flag for the family. And Milly and her girls will start the event by sounding the horn to set the participants off.

Milly knows how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. Money raised at Race for Life will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers -moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives.

She said: “People said it could never happen but I have two miracle daughters and I’m living a happy, healthy life. I’d love to be able to be part of Race for Life, but until I have get my knees and hips sorted, I can’t. But my sisters and my mum are going to do it for me and I’ll be there on the day to start the Pretty Muddy event and watch my sisters get covered in mud!”

Milly’s health deteriorated when she was just two years old and her family was told she had hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer. She was treated with chemotherapy – Cancer Research UK funded the Siopel 4 trial she was on - and eventually she was given a transplant. But after eight years, her body rejected the organ. She was put into an induced coma for nearly three months and given an adult liver.

“I had to ‘grow into’ the liver, which I did, but during this time, I developed sepsis and went into multiple organ failure,” said Milly. “I was put on a dialysis machine but my parents were told four times they needed to start planning my funeral.”

However, Milly kept on fighting and doctors decided to put her on an ECMO machine (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation). Extra corporeal means 'outside the body' and the oxygenator delivers oxygen into the child’s blood. It is similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used for open heart surgery. After recovering from this, Milly was allowed home. However, as soon as she got home, she suffered a stroke.

“Mum was doing two-hourly checks through the night on my sister Betsy, because she is diabetic. She checked on me at the same time and found me unconscious.”

Milly had suffered a stroke. And so began two long years of treatment. From the age of 11 to 13, Milly didn’t leave hospital. She had to learn to walk, talk, eat and drink again. But eventually she was able to walk out of the hospital.

The treatment Milly had as a child damaged her hip and knee and she needs joint replacements. After the three mini strokes, she had seizures for six years, but they are now under control. And now she is getting on with the business of being a busy mum.

She said: “I was told I’d never have children, so the girls feel like a miracle. I live by myself and have help from my family and my neighbours are brilliant. I think I have done pretty well for myself.”

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in Race for Life in Brighton and at other events around Sussex, including Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Eastbourne and Hastings. Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandparents and friends are all welcome.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “Milly is an incredible fighter – she has beaten the odds so many times. Her story is inspiring. We’re really grateful to her and to her sisters for their support.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.** Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for people from all over Sussex to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone – women, men, children. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits you. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and enjoy that moment you cross the finish line.

“Whether people are living with cancer, are taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with the disease, or are in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. The UK’s biggest fundraising event series, which raised £33m in 2023, is returning with a shift in attitude this year, determined to shine light on the life-saving research that Race for Life has funded and issuing a rallying cry for people to sign up to support the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org Sussex Race for Life events 2024: Brighton, Stanmer Park June 29 – Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids. June 30 - 3k, 5k, 10k. Worthing seafront/Steyne Gardens June 16 – 3k, 5k Eastbourne, Sports Park May 26 – 3k, 5k, 10k. Crawley, Tilgate Park July 20 – 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Pretty Muddy Kids Horsham, Horsham Park June 2 – 3k, 5k Hastings, Alexandra Park June 9 – 3k, 5k, 10k