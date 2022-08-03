Massive boa constrictor found outside Bognor Regis Mcdonald's

The super-serpent was first spotted outside the Oldlands Way restaurant by a resident, who at first thought it was an adder which had been injured in a traffic accident.

They passed the animal on to McDonald's staff, who then passed it on to the RSPCA. When senior inspector Hannah Nixon first opened the box, she was in for a truly venomous shock: “Based on the report that was phoned in, I was expecting an adder - which is a fairly common native British snake,” she said.

“But when I peeked in the box, I was confronted with a full five feet of boa constrictor - an exotic, non-native snake and not what I was expecting at all! The poor animal did look like he had been in the wars a bit, with a few scratches and cuts, so I have taken the boa to our Stubbington Ark animal centre in Fareham, Hampshire, to get him checked out.”

The five foot boa constrictor seen outside McDonald's, Bognor Regis

Since snakes become particularly active during the hot weather, RSPCA experts hope it’s an escaped pet, rather than a predator on a seaside holiday, and have asked anyone with information to get in touch on 0300 123 0818.

This boa behemoth isn't the only escaped snake the RSPCA deal with. Every day last year, the RSPCA received an average of six calls a day about escaped pet snakes and, as the days continue to heat up, the charity has warned pet owners to double check their snake’s enclosures.

"“Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it. Last year, we took over 1,200 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather. So we would urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.”