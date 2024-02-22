MasterChef Tom Hamblet and South Lodge join Sussex Six Campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is organised by Natural Partnerships CIC with support from Horsham District Council and the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. By joining the campaign, South Lodge has pledged to increase the already extensive Sussex and seasonal ingredients and local produce used to create the menus of their three restaurants, Botanica, Camellia and The Pass.

After signing the pledge, Dan Wait (General Manager of South Lodge) said: “Sussex Six represents everything that we believe in at the South Lodge, and we are delighted to take on the challenge of bringing even more local produce into our restaurants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 AA Rosette-awarded Camellia restaurant is usually led by the talented head chef Josh Mann. He and his experienced brigade of chefs take pride in delivering a seasonal menu inspired by the produce picked daily from the hotel’s walled garden and the finest local Sussex ingredients. This year, MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 Winner Tom Hamblet is currently taking residency as Head Chef of Camellia restaurant. From the 3rd of January – 31st of March 2024, showcasing his signature dishes inspired by his time on the show with Sussex diners.

South Lodge joins Sussex Six Campaign

As for Botanica, Head Chef Jonathan Spiers draws on the South Downs as a larder for fresh and seasonal ingredients for a dairy free, sustainable, and health-focused Mediterranean experience that is feast for your senses Although not totally vegetarian, the menu features a plethora of plant-based plates including their standout dish, the delicious Wasted Burger – made entirely from the pulp from the freshly prepared morning’s juices.

Lastly, The Pass holds one Michelin Star and 4 AA Rosettes under the direction of Head Chef Ben Wilkinson and his partner Monika Zurawska who leads the front of house team. The Pass invites diners to experience the craft enjoying exciting tasting menus showcasing the very best of seasonal and local produce, whilst sat in the heart of the kitchen surrounded by all the action.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have South Lodge on board,” said Hilary Knight, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC. “Since the Sussex Six Campaign was launched five months ago, over 50 shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes have now pledged to add at least six more local, Sussex food and drink products to their shelves and menus, and we urge people to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of supporting businesses can be found on the Sussex Six pages of sussexfoodanddrink.org - the online directory for Sussex produce. Businesses wishing to join the campaign can also sign up on the website.