The mayor of Littlehampton joined life savers in the pool for a wet skills session before presenting a cheque to their club chairman. Mayor Jill Long was invited along to Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club to officially present the money raised by member Sophia Hendey through abseiling down the Brighton i360.

Mum Hannah Hendey said they were grateful to Mrs Long for agreeing to hand over the cheque for £1,017 to club chairman David Slade on behalf of Sophia. Members were excited to hear she would join them in the water for the wet skills session on Wednesday, November 23, which included practising life saving techniques.

Hannah said: "David, the head instructor, was very surprised and amazed by the generosity of people and the grand total Sophia was able to raise and donate to the club." On October 15, Sophia did a sponsored abseil at the Brighton i360. The drop was 138 metres and she did it with the support of her dad, Stuart.

Hannah added: "The grand total raised was £1,017. This is a great amount and a big thank you to everyone who sponsored Sophia. She was very proud of her achievement make and all the money she has raised for a very worthy club. Sophia is very grateful to the Littlehampton mayor, to give up her evening to come and experience and take part with the wet skills of the Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club."For more information about the club, visit lwlsc.co.uk or ask at reception at Littlehampton Wave.

