The mayor of Chichester has told of his pride in the city after it was named as the best place to live in the south east.

The Sunday Times judges praised Chichester for its mix of history and modern culture, its excellent schools, convenient transport connections, proximity to the South Downs National Park and shopping that meets most budgets.

As a Cicestrian, that is someone Chichester born and bred, the Mayor of the City Council, councillor Julian Joy, was delighted to hear the news about the city he loves.

He also described the wonders of Chicehster’s hidden gems around the city including Bishops’ Palace Garden and the New Park Road independent cinema.

The Market Cross, Chichester

He added: “As well as these local attractions, we have national treasures such as the Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery and, of course our Cathedral which many interesting art works on display. A real bonus for Chichester is that the County town of West Sussex is flat, compact and easily explored.

"Beyond the City, to the North we have the South Downs, some lovely Downland villages, Goodwood and the Weald and Downland Museum. To the South there is the coastal plain and some lovely beaches as well as everything that Chichester Harbour can offer. Chichester has an excellent Planetarium and visitors can enjoy a boat trip on the Chichester Ship Canal.

“Rolls Royce is located just to the East of the City and Chichester has a good climate. The four main streets radiate out from the historic Market Cross, a gift to the city from Bishop Story in the 1500’s, and transport links are good, you can easily explore further afield to places such as Portsmouth or Brighton.”

“So, here we have small city, founded by the Romans with strong Georgian influences, a place rich in culture and history, I’m proud to live here and it would be wonderful if this article encourages more visitors to see and enjoy this special place and, of course invest in the local economy.”

