Mayor of Eastbourne Charity Christmas Dinner

There’s a few days left to book a place on the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Dinner.

The event is being held at Willingdon Golf Club in Southdown Road on Friday (December 9) at 6.15pm in aid of the Mayor’s two chosen charities of the year - Eastbourne Mencap and Eastbourne Foodbank.

Eastbourne Mencap supports local people with learning disabilities and Eastbourne Foodbank provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis.

Dinner guests can choose from several starters, main courses and desserts followed by coffee and mince pies. A lounge bar will be operating before and after dinner.

Mayor and Councillor Pat Rodohan said: “This is the perfect opportunity to get together with friends before Christmas and have a great evening out while raising funds for two fantastic local charities. Book now before it’s too late!”

Tickets are £40 per person and guests will be seated at tables of eight (nines or 10s available on request).