The Mayor of Eastbourne was on hand to unveil seven new water refill stations across the town.

On Friday June 16, World Refill Day, the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, alongside members of Plastic Free Eastbourne as well as Refill Eastbourne were there to unveil the new refill stations in the town.

Plastic Free Eastbourne, working with Refill Eastbourne, have been installing drinking water Refill Stations across the town. Some of the network of 70 Refill Stations form part of a coastal network, locally know as “Spring Water Way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of this project is to encourage residents and visitors to use refillable bottles rather than single-use plastic bottles. Sadly single-use bottles are one of the most frequently found items of litter during litter picks and beach cleans.

The Mayor of Eastbourne was on hand to unveil seven new water refill stations across the town.

The new refill stations are located at Helen Gardens, Old Town Rec, Gildredge Park, Devonshire Quarter, Langney Shopping Centre, Fisherman’s Green and Prince’s Park.

Recent refill stations are in the shape of Dolphins. The Dolphins are made from recycled discarded fishing nets in Cornwall. Our Only World is the charity that makes them. The carbon footprint is relatively small and Tanya-Lisa Jewl is the local artist who decorated the dolphins.