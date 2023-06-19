On Friday June 16, World Refill Day, the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, alongside members of Plastic Free Eastbourne as well as Refill Eastbourne were there to unveil the new refill stations in the town.
Plastic Free Eastbourne, working with Refill Eastbourne, have been installing drinking water Refill Stations across the town. Some of the network of 70 Refill Stations form part of a coastal network, locally know as “Spring Water Way”.
The aim of this project is to encourage residents and visitors to use refillable bottles rather than single-use plastic bottles. Sadly single-use bottles are one of the most frequently found items of litter during litter picks and beach cleans.
The new refill stations are located at Helen Gardens, Old Town Rec, Gildredge Park, Devonshire Quarter, Langney Shopping Centre, Fisherman’s Green and Prince’s Park.
Recent refill stations are in the shape of Dolphins. The Dolphins are made from recycled discarded fishing nets in Cornwall. Our Only World is the charity that makes them. The carbon footprint is relatively small and Tanya-Lisa Jewl is the local artist who decorated the dolphins.
World Refill Day is a global day of action to prevent plastic pollution and help people live with less waste. The campaign is designed to create an alternative vison of the future and accelerate the transition away from single-use plastic and towards refill and reuse systems and was marked with numerous initiatives from across the world.