Mayors across the county go to the pantomime
The gathering hosted by Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar brought together the Chair of East Sussex County Council, the Vice Chair of Wealden District Council and the Mayors of Eastbourne, Hailsham, Newhaven and Willingdon.
Cllr Dan Dunbar,Polegate of Mayor said “I was delighted to be able to bring my fellow Mayors from other towns to Polegate to see this fantastic performance.
"I know how much time and dedication the cast, crew and all those behind the scenes have put in to deliver such an amazingly professional performance.
"I am extremely proud to support everyone involved with Polegate Drama Group with them being a credit to our Town.”
Laura Catchpole the pantomimes director added: “On behalf of Polegate Drama Group I would like to thank everyone who has supported our production, we are very lucky to have such a supportive community behind us.
"We hope to see you next year!”