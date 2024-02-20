BREAKING

McDonald’s submits proposals for Hailsham site

The fast food chain McDonald’s has submitted a series of proposals connected to a site in Hailsham.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
Through three applications submitted to Wealden District Council last month, McDonald’s Restaurants Limited has put forward proposals connected to a vacant piece of land at Ropemaker Park in South Road.

When put together, the applications seek advertising consent to erect a range of branded signage, including an eight-metre tall totem sign, around a drive-through restaurant.

At this stage, it appears Wealden District Council has not yet received any proposals to build the restaurant itself, but the applications indicate the site is at least being considered as a potential location by the fast food chain.

Site layouts included as part of the applications show what these restaurant proposals could look like once submitted, however. These layouts show a single building surrounded by a drive-through, with the site as a whole including an off-road car park with charging bays for electric vehicles.

Collectively, the applications have attracted two objections from local residents at time of publication. While not the focus of the applications, which only seek permission to display the signage, these objections argue the site is inappropriate for a fast food restaurant.

One objector has also raised concerns about signs being illuminated, arguing it would create an ‘eyesore’ for nearby residents.

For further information see applications WD/2024/0133/AI, WD/2024/0134/AI and WD/2024/0135/AI on the Wealden District Council website.

