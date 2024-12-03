Meads Magic brings Christmas cheer to Eastbourne - pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:32 BST
Meads Magic filled the village with festive cheer on Friday (November 29).

The festive season is officially underway following the first major event on Eastbourne’s Christmas calender.

Established in 2012, the event attracts more than 3,000 to the village.

Meads Street was transformed into a Christmas market with more than 40 stalls selling handmade jewellery, candles, paintings, prints, cards and toys – plus delicious food.

Festive performances took place throughout the event, with local choirs from Bede’s, St John’s and St Andrews among those taking to the stage, in addition to band The Howlerz and gospel trio The Remnants.

Residents were also delighted by performances by Ratton Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA) and Harmony Steps.

Take a look at photos from the event below.

St Andrews Prep Choir

1. Meads Magic brings Christmas cheer to Eastbourne - pictures

St Andrews Prep Choir Photo: Meads Community Association/Chris Neighbour

Residents enjoying the market

2. Meads Magic brings Christmas cheer to Eastbourne - pictures

Residents enjoying the market Photo: Meads Community Association/Chris Neighbour

Meads Magic

3. Meads Magic brings Christmas cheer to Eastbourne - pictures

Meads Magic Photo: Meads Community Association/Chris Neighbour

Harmony Steps

4. Meads Magic brings Christmas cheer to Eastbourne - pictures

Harmony Steps Photo: Meads Community Association/Chris Neighbour

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsSt John's
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice