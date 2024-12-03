The festive season is officially underway following the first major event on Eastbourne’s Christmas calender.

Established in 2012, the event attracts more than 3,000 to the village.

Meads Street was transformed into a Christmas market with more than 40 stalls selling handmade jewellery, candles, paintings, prints, cards and toys – plus delicious food.

Festive performances took place throughout the event, with local choirs from Bede’s, St John’s and St Andrews among those taking to the stage, in addition to band The Howlerz and gospel trio The Remnants.

Residents were also delighted by performances by Ratton Academy of Performing Arts (RAPA) and Harmony Steps.

Take a look at photos from the event below.

