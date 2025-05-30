Meet all 18 winners of the Worthing Community Awards 2025 and hear their stories

Founded by Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media, the awards recognise and celebrate the individuals and organisations who make outstanding contributions to the community in Worthing.

The awards ceremony at Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre on Thursday, May 29, supported Chestnut Tree House children's hospice and Superstar Arts, last year's Charity of the Year winner.

Melane said: "The raffle raised £856 and that’s being split between Superstar Arts and Chestnut Tree House. I had money left over after expenses, Superstar Arts have received £2,306 plus Gift Aid, making it £2,752."

The Best Sibling Award went to Atticus Allen.

Compère Simon Osborne said: "This incredible young man became a brother at four years old to his sister, who was born prematurely and faced serious health challenges.

"He has been her biggest supporter, providing love, care and unwavering support. His dedication to raising awareness and fighting for her is truly commendable."

Dad of the Year went to Martin Pallant and Young Carer of the Year went to his daughter Anabelle Pallant.

Simon said: "This year, we recognise a devoted father to two beautiful children. This father has dedicated his life to providing 24/7 physical and emotional support to his children, one of whom has cerebral palsy. He also prioritises his daughter's needs in their often challenging home environment."

Martin dedicated the award to his children, saying: "They're just amazing and it makes it fun for me."

Speaking of Anabelle, Simon said: "Our nominee, who at just 11 years old is an exceptional sister and a young carer to her 16-year-old brother, who faces severe cerebral palsy along with other challenges. She is a young carer without even knowing it, offering him constant support and comfort."

The Young Community Hero Award went to Abi Paine, an athlete with spina bifida who set up The Paine Foundation.

Simon said: "We honour a remarkable young person who has overcome her disabilities to become a champion for others. Despite her challenges, she is determined to make a difference, showing incredible dedication to her studies and sports.

"Recently, she established her own foundation to support athletes with disabilities, to bridge the gap between mainstream and disability sport."

Abi, 17, said: "The surgeon told my parents that I was unlikely to walk, and now here I am. I've won the Premier League Disability Festival at Brighton & Hove Albion, and now I just want to give other people in the same situation the opportunity, in a safe and competitive way."

Sports Team of the Year went to Martin Comber and Worthing Town FC Inclusive, where he coaches young people and adults with a disability.

Simon said: "Worthing Town Inclusive is a remarkable organisation that truly embodies its name. With under-12s, under-16s and a newly-introduced adult section, they have created a comprehensive pathway for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the beautiful game of football in a relaxed and non-judgmental environment.

"At the heart of this initiative is an outstanding coach who has gone above and beyond to support every single player. His dedication and passion for inclusivity have fostered growth and encouraged countless individuals to thrive their love of football."

Martin said: "Football is a sport that I've played all my life. Worthing Football Club also offers a team for adults with a disability. We were missing a children's team. Four years ago, I set it up at Worthing Town and now we're competing against them."

Fundraiser of the Year went to Maggie Zarins, leader of Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas.

Simon said: "We recognise a fundraiser who, through her tireless efforts, has raised an incredible £160,000 for a local hospice. Despite facing her own health challenges last year, her commitment to fundraising has remained unwavering."

The Disability Awareness Award went to Alison Bates, tech advisor at Sight Support Worthing.

Simon said: "Our nominee supports over 600 members with accessible technology and scam awareness. She provides a fully accessible monthly newsletter for members with visual impairments and collaborates with rail and local bus services to ensure inclusivity. Additionally, she provides sighted guide training to numerous businesses in Worthing, equipping them to be better support in our community."

Alison said: "Going blind was the best thing to ever happened to me, not just because of what it does for me, the confidence and the independence that I have within myself, it's the people around me."

Carer of the Year went to Chris Moore, operational manager at Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies.

Simon said: "His nominations highlight how he provides emotional support, creating a safe and nurturing environment for those in his care. Whether it's assisting with daily tasks, offering a listening ear or providing encouragement during challenging times, he exemplifies what he means to be a true care carer."

Mum of the Year went to Georgie Kennard, who has shown remarkable strength and resilience after losing her partner to cancer in 2023. All her nominations said she was an amazing woman and an incredible mother who continues to inspire those around her.

Simon said: "Balancing the challenges of raising twins who are preparing for their GCSEs and a younger daughter starting secondary school, all while working to support her family, has been no easy feat. In addition to her parenting duties, she ran the half marathon, raising funds for St Barnabas House hospice."

Volunteer of the Year went to Ann Slocombe from Worthing Samaritans.

Simon said: "For over 12 years, this remarkable lady has volunteered for a mental health charity with a smile on her face. Wherever she goes, she radiates warmth and positivity and her genuine kindness and commitment to helping others have provided hope and comfort to individuals facing their struggles."

Ann said: "I've been gifted with living a long life and amazing things happen if you still keep giving back to others."

The Community Hero Award went to Nikki Leggett, who set up a knitting group in October 2020 and has made thousands of items to help people of all ages.

Simon said: "We recognise a remarkable lady who has dedicated her time to creating hand-knitted items for various charities. This includes making hats and clothing for premature babies, chemo patients and individuals.

"This wonderful initiative has brought together many caring individuals who contribute their time and talents to support those in need."

Nikki pointed out: "It's not just me. I started in lockdown with six members and we're over 90 members now. This is for my angels, so thank you."

Charity of the Year was Worthing Mencap and The Judges Choice Award went to trustee Janet Williamson, who has been involved with the charity for 48 years.

Simon said: "We honour a progressive charity that champions the rights of individuals with learning disabilities and their families. The charity provides invaluable support, helping families navigate paperwork, budgeting and benefits critical services for those in need."

Worthing Mencap vice-chairman David Smith, who has been involved with the charity for 20 years, said: "We're growing all the time. We're doing more and more services to fill the gaps that are not there in the community any more.

"There's a lot of people out there in the learning disabled and autism community that need help and support. They've got various challenges and we're there to help them, so there's always going to be a lot of work to be done."

Speaking of Janet, Simon said: "We celebrate a remarkable nominee who has dedicated nearly 50 years to her charitable work. She's been instrumental in the charity's development, runs one of the busiest activity sessions every Friday and meticulously co-ordinates community fundraising efforts."

The Community Hero Award for Emergency Services went to South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics Jenny Mussell and Jess Mills.

The nomination from Billy & Beyond said: "After answering a 999 call for my son, who had taken a drug overdose, they treated us with compassion and have since stayed in touch to help us raise awareness.

"They organised an ambulance to attend one of our fundraisers, bringing joy and support to the event. Furthermore, they have volunteered their time to be filmed discussing drug awareness for our workshop, helping us reach countless young people with our important message.

Jenny and Jess said they were honoured to support Billy & Beyond founder Nicci Parish and her drug awareness charity.

The new Community Impact Award went to Lamorna Parnell from Worthing Well-being walks.

Simon said: "Despite judging and juggling two young children, a husband and a job, she selflessly gives her time to help others, making her an invariable asset to the community.

"Her kindness, thoughtfulness and ability to listen have provided a lifeline for many, ensuring that no one feels alone during challenging times."

Lamorna has been running weekly walks along Worthing seafront for 14 months. She also set up HEARD, a women's group that encourages women to speak up, feel safe and have their voices heard.

Teacher of the Year went to maths teacher Dom Dalmon from St Andrew's High School, who was nominated by his pupils.

Simon said: "There are many nominations but only one stood out with heartfelt support from his pupils. This exceptional maths teacher consistently finds ways to challenge students, encouraging them to think critically and creatively.

"He has cultivated a classroom environment where everyone feels comfortable speaking up, fostering respect and collaboration among peers. Beyond the classroom, this teacher has gone the extra mile by helping students progress in their interests, such as a new hobby, and has inspired them to follow their dreams."

Outstanding Contribution to Worthing went to funeral director Ian Hart, who has generously sponsored numerous sports teams in Worthing.

Simon said: "He has been a guiding light for many families navigating the pain of grief. He has provided invaluable support to various charities and organisations throughout Worthing, organising multiple fundraising events, including quizzes, sports days and car washes.

"His amazing contributions also include connecting with the player liaison at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, and allowing children and young people to create unforgettable memories and meet beloved players."

Ian said: "There's a lot of people that backed me when I needed it, and they've supported me, and a lot of people have believed in me and asked me to look after their families at very difficult times.

"I couldn't have done it without my family and I couldn't have done it without all my team at my office. I couldn't have done it without the people at Worthing, so thank you very much."

At the end of the evening, toastmaster Bob Smytherman presented a special award to Melanie Peters for all the work she has put into the awards over the past two years.

