Meet celebrity guests from Star Wars and Indiana Jones in West Sussex this weekend
A school in Three Bridges is hosting a Star Wars and Indiana Jones day this weekend.
The event takes place at Hazelwick School on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm, and promises ‘celebrity guests’ from both movie franchises.
There will also be a toy fair, collectables, artwork and Vaders Raiders costume group. Visitors can win prizes as well.
Tickets are available to purchase on the door and cost £7 for adults or £5 for children aged 13-16. Under 12s can get in for free.