Meet celebrity guests from Star Wars and Indiana Jones in West Sussex this weekend

A school in Three Bridges is hosting a Star Wars and Indiana Jones day this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
The event takes place at Hazelwick School on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm, and promises ‘celebrity guests’ from both movie franchises.

There will also be a toy fair, collectables, artwork and Vaders Raiders costume group. Visitors can win prizes as well.

Tickets are available to purchase on the door and cost £7 for adults or £5 for children aged 13-16. Under 12s can get in for free.

