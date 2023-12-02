BREAKING

Meet Father Christmas at Hastings Old Town Christmas shopping event today

People can get in a festive mood at Hastings Old Town today (Saturday December 2) with lots going on.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT
Hastings Old Town Shopping DayHastings Old Town Shopping Day
Hastings Old Town Shopping Day

Kids can meet Santa and Mrs Claus at the Christmas grotto in George Street, until 4pm and there will be a Christmas Market at Butlers Gap. A kids treasure hunt will be taking place and there is hot chocolate and street entertainment. The treasure hunt is just £1. Collect instructions from Butlers Gap. You can win £25 and every child gets a goody back from Courthouse Co-operative.

Raven Drummers will be performing and look out for stewards in red fleeces giving out mince pies and chocolates. Shops will be open until 5.30pm, with some opening until 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event has been organised by Hastings Old Town Traders who say the community came together to raise money to provide the trees in Butlers Gap and Courthouse Street and volunteers helped to make the bunting.

Related topics:Hastings Old TownGeorge StreetTraders