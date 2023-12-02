Meet Father Christmas at Hastings Old Town Christmas shopping event today
Kids can meet Santa and Mrs Claus at the Christmas grotto in George Street, until 4pm and there will be a Christmas Market at Butlers Gap. A kids treasure hunt will be taking place and there is hot chocolate and street entertainment. The treasure hunt is just £1. Collect instructions from Butlers Gap. You can win £25 and every child gets a goody back from Courthouse Co-operative.
Raven Drummers will be performing and look out for stewards in red fleeces giving out mince pies and chocolates. Shops will be open until 5.30pm, with some opening until 7pm.
The event has been organised by Hastings Old Town Traders who say the community came together to raise money to provide the trees in Butlers Gap and Courthouse Street and volunteers helped to make the bunting.