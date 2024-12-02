Meet Santa at Hastings Old Town Christmas Shopping Day

There will be a Christmas Market at Butlers Gap in George Street, with visit from Mr and Mrs Clause where children can receive a present. The cost is £3.
There are plenty of activities taking place including a children’s arts and crafts table, and face painting from Glittery Rainbow Cat.
Hot chocolate and mince pies will be available, with in-store events taking place and a children’s treasure hunt organised by Courthouse Co-Operative.
West Street (behind George Street) is holding a Winter Bazaar with art, music, mulled wine, carols, Christmas trees and story-telling.
It’s a great opportunity to support local independent businesses in High Street, George Street, Courthouse Street and West Street.
