Meet Santa at Hastings Old Town Christmas Shopping Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:14 BST
There will be lots to see and do when Hastings old Town Traders hold their annual Christmas event on Saturday December 7 from 10.30am – 5pm.

There will be a Christmas Market at Butlers Gap in George Street, with visit from Mr and Mrs Clause where children can receive a present. The cost is £3.

There are plenty of activities taking place including a children’s arts and crafts table, and face painting from Glittery Rainbow Cat.

Hot chocolate and mince pies will be available, with in-store events taking place and a children’s treasure hunt organised by Courthouse Co-Operative.

West Street (behind George Street) is holding a Winter Bazaar with art, music, mulled wine, carols, Christmas trees and story-telling.

It’s a great opportunity to support local independent businesses in High Street, George Street, Courthouse Street and West Street.

