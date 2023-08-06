BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Meet the affectionate Hastings cat that no-one wants

Could you give a new home to Kitty – a loveable and affectionate cat who nobody seems to want?
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:59 BST
Kitty needs a new loving homeKitty needs a new loving home
Kitty needs a new loving home

The appeal has been made the the RSPCA Bluebell Wood Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings. They say that Kitty is an older lady, approximately 11 years old, with the most mesmerizingly beautiful big eyes.

A staff member at the centre said: “She may be an older cat but she still absolutely loves to play. She has found the cattery environment challenging because she does not like to share the limelight with other cats, therefore, she is currently in a foster home, where her affectionate personality has come out.

"Her foster home report that she is very affectionate, always purring, and loves a fuss and cuddles. She loves to give kisses and will lick your cheek. She is hoping to find someone who will look into her beautiful eyes, fall under her spell, and offer her a home with a warm bed, good food, safe garden, and plenty of toys to play with. She is looking for a quiet adult only home where she can be the only pet. If you can offer a home to Kitty please contact Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 - RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch.”

Related topics:Hastings