Ruby L class at The Haven School, Eastbourne. SUS-161026-100109001

Meet the children who started school in Eastbourne in 2016

Did your child start school in Eastbourne in 2016?

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:04 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:07 am

If so there’s a chance they are pictured here in our picture gallery of reception classes for that year.

The schools are Langney, St Andrews, Parkland, St Thomas A Becket and The Haven.

These pictures were sent in by the schools at the time and mark the extent of our archive for that year.

Other First Class school year picture galleries:

First Class 2015

First Class 2014

First Class 2013

1.

St Andrews CE Infants School reception class.Caterpillars: Class Teacher Mrs. Weston, TA Mrs. French. SUS-160111-150337001

Photo Sales

2.

St Andrews CE Infants School reception class.Fireflies: Class Teacher Mr. Robson, TA Mrs. Campbell. SUS-160111-150349001

Photo Sales

3.

St Andrews CE Infants School reception class.Ladybirds: Class Teacher Mrs. Stephen & Mrs. Fryer, TA Miss Riddington, INA Miss Burton. SUS-160111-150322001

Photo Sales

4.

Ruby RE class at The Haven School, Eastbourne SUS-161026-100120001

Photo Sales
St Andrews
Next Page
Page 1 of 3