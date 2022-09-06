Meet the Cicesterian who won Miss West Sussex and is set to compete in Miss England

Tiya will represent West Sussex this Saturday in the Miss British Isles competition

Chichester’s Tiya Chudasama, 22, spoke of her ‘pride’ and feeling’ extremely fortunate’ as she was announced as Miss West Sussex 2022, the first British Asian to have achieved such a feat.

The Computer Science student at the University of Westminster will travel to The Crown Plaza Hotel in Chester this weekend for the competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I am looking forward to this competition, even though I have never taken part in something like this before. It will allow me to meet other contestants and make the most of the experience.

“I am a very driven and motivated individual, and as much as education is very important to me, I feel that you must take every opportunity that comes your way.”