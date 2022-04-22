Meet the High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2022-23, property developer James Whitmore

Education will be one area James will be focusing on during his year in office, along with law and order, as the role dictates, and charities helping people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The declaration ceremony was held at Lewes Crown Court on April 14, with the Rt Hon Lord Justice Haddon-Cave presiding.

James praised the previous High Sheriff, Neil Hart, and Under Sheriff Kevin Smyth, adding: “The handover has been fantastic. I have been well tutored.”

James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2022-23

His role as High Sheriff will run alongside his work in London but James said for the year ahead, Sussex comes first.

James was born in London and grew up at Hartfield, just north of Ashdown Forest, as one of five children.

He has been involved with residential property all his life, starting as an estate agent in London. He worked his way up to being on the board of directors at Dorrington PLC before setting up his own business in 1985, developing super prime properties in central London.

His wife, Sara, is an interior designer and runs the design team. The couple met in London and have lived in Pulborough for 27 years, bringing up three children, who are now in their 20s and living in London.

All three attended Arundale School in Pulborough, where James was a school governor, as well as being a director of the Arundale School Trust. He has also been a governor of Christ’s Hospital in Horsham and is in his second period as a governor at Oundle School in Northamptonshire.

James said: “I have always been quite keen on education and I would like to visit quite a few schools during my year as High Sheriff. I have got quite a lot out of my involvement in schools. It is nice to see the children at the beginning of their tenure and at the end. Give a young person a good education and it sets them up for life.”

High Sheriffs are appointed by the monarch to support the Crown and the judiciary, so law and order will also be a key part of the year.

James said: “I will be supporting the police, judiciary, probation and all the related services.

“I will also be working closely with the Sussex Community Foundation. I want to get their name out there – not a lot of people know about the work they do.”

A fundraising dinner for 200 people is planned at James’ home on July 2 to raise money for the foundation, a not-for-profit charity that makes grants to other charities across Sussex.

James added: “Another very important point is the Ukraine crisis. I think there might be a fallout and charities that need help. I am hoping to raise their profile and highlight the things they need.

“As I go through my year, I will see the areas I want to major on more. At the moment, it is the beginning and I am finding my feet. I am starting with law and order, then branching out.

“I think I am going to be very surprised and humbled by the people I meet and come across. One tends to think of West Sussex as a rich county but there are some poor parts and I hope to be able to visit them and thank the volunteers.”

James served as Master of the Grocers’ Company, a livery company in the City of London that provides charity giving, in 2018-19, and he said juggling the role of High Sheriff with his business will be very similar.

Sara will be accompanying James as much as possible and he said they would be working ‘as a team’.

