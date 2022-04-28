Meet the little Bognor Regis farm with a big heart

“It’s a typical farm,” says Craig Pinkney with a grin.

“It’s dirty, smelly, a bit of a mess. And you’ll trip up if you don’t watch your feet.”

Craig co-founded Crimsham Farm alongside British Army veteran Shane Matthew back in 2019. It might not look exactly like the Garden of Eden, but, on the right kind of spring day, it’s not far off.

Crimsham Farm 1

Pigs lounge in the sun, billy goats rear-up at the sight of food, chickens squawk in generous pens, and farm labradors Charlie and Delta yap at the lawnmower. The whole farm thrums with the gentle buzz of good work happily done.

But it’s not just content to look good, Crimsham Farm does good, too.

Now based on lower Bognor Road, the 4.2 acre farm, runs alternative educational provision for children with learning disabilities.

A combination of agricultural workshops and sympathetic mentoring gives children who struggle in a traditional school the chance to thrive.

Crimsham Farm 2

“The kids just want a sense of normalcy,” said Connor Pinkney, the farm’s acting director.

Connor, Craig’s son, spent five years studying animal husbandry and agriculture at Brinsbury College, but couldn’t find farm work because his autism made him a ‘high-risk’ hire, according to employers.

Now managing the day-to-day operations of Crimsham Farm, he’s giving challenged children the practical experience and pastoral support he made do without.

“A lot of people don’t understand what it means to have a learning disability and it’s nice to prove to those people that we can do all the same things they can – sometimes even better.”

Although it’s for everyone, the farm also makes special provisions for veterans struggling with their experiences on the frontline.

“A lot of service members and families struggle with the resettlement process after leaving the forces,” Craig said.

“So what we do here on the farm is help with that. We give them a sense of community, a sense of purpose, a way to fill that gap.

“Here, you’re outside, you’re in an open environment and you’re exercising. There’s so much evidence about how that helps your mental health. You bring animals into that and they’re almost like a therapy tool. They make things so much easier.”

But the Crimsham Farm staff aren’t done yet. They’re looking to grow.

Craig said: “The long term plan is to get a classroom sorted so we can provide face-to-face tuition and give other community groups the chance to come down and experience the farm. We’re right in the middle of Chichester and Bognor here, so we want to make the most of that.”