The new High Sheriffs of West and East Sussex have begun their year in office at a formal joint Declaration Ceremony at Lewes Crown Court – continuing a tradition which stretches back over 1,000 years

Mrs Philippa Gogarty from West Sussex and Mrs Lucinda Fraser from East Sussex will both serve as The King’s representatives for law and order in their respective counties, lending active support to the judiciary, the police and other emergency services. They will also be supporting and promoting local voluntary organisations.

Lucinda’s family have lived in East Sussex since 1860 and she moved back here permanently 30 years ago with her family. She is very involved with rural affairs in East Sussex, where she runs the family estate, which includes a vineyard and winery.

As well as managing the farming business full time, Lucinda has always been an active member of the community. Recently, she raised funds for St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards-on-Sea through the Phoenix Appeal Committee and then went on to work on the committee to raise money for The Scanner Appeal for the Conquest Hospital.

She has been a regular volunteer at Battle Foodbank and is churchwarden at her parish church.

During her year as High Sheriff, Lucinda is looking forward to understanding the procedures of law and order within Sussex and giving her support to the tireless work that so many do in both these areas and the emergency services.

The High Sheriffs were joined in court on Friday, April 5, by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, Her Honour Judge Christine Laing, the Resident Judge together with other judges, senior police and emergency service representatives, county dignitaries and family and friends.

The Presiding Judge was the Rt Hon Lady Justice Whipple, a Lady Justice of the Court of Appeal, in front of whom each new High Sheriff delivered their respective Declaration Oaths. The making of them was formally witnessed by the chairman of the West Sussex Magistrates Bench, Ms Frankie Sulke, and Mr Ian Goodwin, chairman of the Sussex Central Magistrates Bench.

The voluntary appointment of High Sheriff is for one year. Mrs Philippa Gogarty succeeds Mr Andrew Bliss in West Sussex and Mrs Lucinda Fraser takes over from Mr Richard Bickersteth in East Sussex.

Philippa is the co-founder of Micro Scooters Ltd, which launched the original three-wheeled scooter for children in 2004 and became one of the top-selling and sustainable children’s brands of all time.

Before that, she worked with West London Hospitals as a campaign director to raise money for paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology. She has lived in West Sussex since 2006.

More recently, Philippa has been volunteering with migrants in northern France and she and her family gave refuge to a young Eritrean in 2018.

She is a trustee of Sanctuary in Chichester and has helped organise the charity’s response to Afghans, Ukrainians and Asylum seekers. She has been involved locally in fundraising for various charities, including The Brilliant Breakfast for The Prince's Trust. Her voluntary work is informed by her Christian values and faith.

During her year as High Sheriff, Philippa intends to focus her efforts on highlighting the hardship caused by poverty and gaps in service provision, wishing to recognise the selfless acts of staff and volunteers alike who are working in law and order and the emergency services.

She will be at pains to promote inclusion, diversity and inter faith and looks forward to serving the varied and ever-evolving communities in West Sussex.

Lucinda and Philippa have chosen to work jointly with the Sussex Community Foundation, focusing their attention on the four main issues raised in its 2023 report, tackling poverty, aging population, long-term illness / disability, and financial hardship and deprivation in coastal communities.

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of Sussex Community Foundation, said: "While many of these issues are the result of global and national economic, demographic or political changes, these challenges are particularly relevant to Sussex and give a picture of the inequality in this county.

“While there is a lot of stark data and worrying information in this report, we do not despair. We see hope every day, in the amazing charities that we support and the dedicated staff and volunteers that work with them.“We are delighted to be working with the High Sheriffs this year, raising awareness of these issues and highlighting how people can help.”

Each High Sheriff appoints an Under Sheriff for the year to assist them in their duties. This year’s Under Sheriff for both counties is again to be Mr Kevin Smyth, who is a practising civil / commercial mediator and a retired solicitor.

Within Sussex, previously he has been a trustee of the Martlets Hospice in Hove and a former chairman of governors of Worth School. He too delivered his Oath of Declaration in front of the Presiding Judge.