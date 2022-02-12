Meet the new landlord of the Plough pub that re-opens on the West Hill in Hastings in a few weeks time

New landlord Gerry Palmer shared with us his plans for the pub, which will be the only watering hole on the West Hill.

He said: “I see it very much as a community pub where people can come together and have a drink. We don’t have a kitchen but will be offering cold food and with the name of the pub we can’t not offer a Ploughman’s lunch.”

Gerry is also planning on having a dartboard in one area of the pub. Beers have yet to be decided but he wants to listen to local people’s preferences going forward and said that the popular Sussex beer Harvey’s Best will most likely be available.

Gerry Palmer - new landlord of the plough pub on the West Hill. SUS-221202-091213001

Gerry is also keen to acknowledge the history of the area and is interested in the old windmills which nonce occupied a site close to the pub, “It would be nice to have some pictures of them,” he said;

The Plough is set to re-open its doors in the second week of March.

