Meet the Poppy seller Army Veteran who is distributing plastic-free poppies across Sussex

63-year-old Army veteran, Paul Gaffney, along with thousands of other dedicated volunteers, has been distributing plastic-free poppies across Chichester and Sussex for this year’s Poppy Appeal, since the annual fundraiser began on 26th October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul served in the Royal Engineers for 14 years, where he served in Cyprus, Belize, and Germany.

He has been involved in the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for at least 25 years, where he is now the Poppy Appela Organiser for Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says, “I love being involved in the Poppy Appeal because I like to give back. The best part is when you hear fascinating stories from veterans and their families.”

Poppy Appeal Organiser for Chichester, Paul Gaffney

The Poppy means a lot to Paul, and this year he – along with thousands of other dedicated volunteers, has been distributing the plastic-free poppy for the first time.

This year’s plastic-free poppy is the first redesign of the iconic symbol of Remembrance in a generation and is the latest in a series of designs since the poppy was first used to raise funds in 1921.

Funds raised from the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal go to supporting veterans, serving personnel, and their families all year round. In the year to September 2022, the Armed Forces community Sussex have received more than 200 grants from RBL, totalling more than £170,000 to help with everything from housing, the cost of living, help with their mobility and getting back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of Remembrance weekend, the Royal British Legion is calling for people to both donate to the Poppy Appeal and to wear a poppy to show the Armed Forces community that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

undefined

Remembrance Sunday falls this Sunday 12th November, where each year the Royal British Legion organises the dispersal of approximately ten thousand veterans through Whitehall for The Remembrance Sunday March Past following the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion said: “Remembrance is about bringing communities and individuals together to honour the sacrifices of the Armed Forces community, past and present.

“This year, 60 years on, we are remembering the extraordinary contribution of the millions of National Servicemen conscripted during the post-war years, as well as the sacrifices made by those who served in the Korean War 70 years ago. We also mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush and the contribution of the Windrush generation, who travelled from the Caribbean to help rebuild Britain after the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Armed Forces have played a huge part in protecting us in the past and they continue to protect our future, making sacrifices every day so we can enjoy our freedoms and way of life. This weekend we encourage people to take a moment to reflect and remember their service.”