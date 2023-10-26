BREAKING
Meet the reptiles – RSPCA’s long stay residents in Sussex looking for forever homes

Some of RSPCA Sussex North and Brighton branches' longest stay residents are hopeful that someone will give them a new home this ‘Adoptober.’
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
RSPCA Reptile Rescue is showcasing some of the reptiles hoping to find forever homes during RSPCA ‘Adoptober.’

Animal Care Assistant at the Reptile Centre Catt Faraday-Wales said:“We’ve currently got 117 reptiles that are looking for new homes, encompassing a variety of species - some have been with us for a long time.

“The reason it can take a while to find reptiles a new home is they have such specialist care and individual needs, and it’s so important we find the right home for them and match them with a passionate keeper who will meet their needs.”

Red is one of many RSPCA Brighton and Sussex branch green iguanas looking for his forever home. Due to the size this species can get, he will need a large enclosure and an experienced iguana keeper. Picture: RSPCARed is one of many RSPCA Brighton and Sussex branch green iguanas looking for his forever home. Due to the size this species can get, he will need a large enclosure and an experienced iguana keeper. Picture: RSPCA
RSPCA rescue centres and branches are “full to bursting” with unwanted animals as more pets come into care than are being adopted. Between 2021 and 2022, the charity saw a 6 per cent increase in the number of dogs taken into care and a 4 per cent increase in the number of cats.

Red is one of many RSPCA Brighton and Sussex branch green iguanas looking for his forever home. Due to the size this species can get, he will need a large enclosure and an experienced iguana keeper.

Catt said: “He is a staff favourite. He arrived here with typical behavioral traits of his species and staff have worked really hard with him to become a handleable large lizard.

“He’s been here over a year and we love him to bits, but would love him to find his forever home.”

Lucio, an ornate monitor, came to The Reptile Centre extremely overweight nearly two years ago and has been on a strict diet. He is looking for an experienced keeper with a zoo-like enclosure.

Lucio, an ornate monitor, came to The Reptile Centre extremely overweight nearly two years ago and has been on a strict diet. He is looking for an experienced keeper with a zoo-like enclosure.

Catt said: “He is like a puppy dog, he is so lovely. As long as you have food, he is very chill, and lets us go in with him. But he does need an experienced monitor keeper with a walk-in enclosure.

