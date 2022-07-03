Meet the Sussex Instagram star hoping to be the new Marilyn Monroe

Leylah Dobinson, 23, is a full-time freelance model and influencer.

The whole thing started a few years ago and Leylah now has more than 20,000 followers on her Instagram page under the name Missleylahlinda due to her love of the American icon from the 1950s and early 1960s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leylah, from Hastings, said: “This came around a few years ago when my mum suggested me becoming the next Marilyn Monroe. While I was putting on my red lipstick and hair curled she smiled with tears in her eyes saying ‘you could be the next Marilyn Monroe, my girl’.

Leylah Dobinson, from Hastings, is hoping to become the new Marilyn Monroe. Picture from Leylah Dobinson

"Because of the love for my beauty and pride of appearance my Instagram has become very popular now making videos and attending photo shoots.

"My videos normally entail behind the scenes of my modelling shoots and when I travel abroad for them too, which I mainly focus on as it’s great for my portfolio work. I’m quite adventurous so I love to create videos of what I get up to for, example sky-diving and travel.

"I was also crowned Hastings Carnival Queen back in 2014 and in previous years being the face of Hastings a number of years in a row. This is where it all started my love for beauty and being in the limelight.

“My goal is to become well-known for my looks and love for Marilyn Monroe.”

Marilyn Monroe was an American actress, singer, and model.

She was famous for playing comedic ‘blonde bombshell’ characters and became one of the most popular icons of the 1950s and early 1960s.

She was a top-billed actress for a decade, and her films grossed $200 million by the time of her death in 1962.

Long after her death, the actress still remains a major icon of pop culture.

Leylah said: “The main things I admire most about Marilyn was her natural beauty, how strong she was as a woman and power she had over people.