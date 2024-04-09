Memorial and tree planting ceremony for loved and highly respected Bognor gardener

Family and friends of Phil Bridge got together to remember the Hotham Park gardener who passed away six months ago.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 17:45 BST
Sonia Bridge with her son in law Jason Baxter. Phil Bridge, a long term gardener at Hotham Park, passed away aged 59 last year, and loved ones and colleagues hosted a memorial service in his memory. SR24040502 Pic SR staff/NationalworldSonia Bridge with her son in law Jason Baxter. Phil Bridge, a long term gardener at Hotham Park, passed away aged 59 last year, and loved ones and colleagues hosted a memorial service in his memory. SR24040502 Pic SR staff/Nationalworld
Sonia Bridge with her son in law Jason Baxter. Phil Bridge, a long term gardener at Hotham Park, passed away aged 59 last year, and loved ones and colleagues hosted a memorial service in his memory. SR24040502 Pic SR staff/Nationalworld

The memorial took place on Friday, April 5 in the boating lake in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis. Phil Bridge’s wife, Sonia said: “We had a nice amount of family and friends in attendance to remember Phil.

"It was important for me to plant the right tree in the right spot in the park. We planted a cotoneaster tree, that has white flowers in the spring and red berries in the autumn, which he liked.

"The memorial was important for his workmates too. He was such a nice and friendly man. He would always say hello to everyone and he was very well-liked and that showed at the funeral and this memorial.”

Phil passed away at the age of 59 in October 2023. Mark, the park manager at the park also commented, saying: “Phil will be sadly missed. He was a true legend.”

