Memorial and tree planting ceremony for loved and highly respected Bognor gardener
The memorial took place on Friday, April 5 in the boating lake in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis. Phil Bridge’s wife, Sonia said: “We had a nice amount of family and friends in attendance to remember Phil.
"It was important for me to plant the right tree in the right spot in the park. We planted a cotoneaster tree, that has white flowers in the spring and red berries in the autumn, which he liked.
"The memorial was important for his workmates too. He was such a nice and friendly man. He would always say hello to everyone and he was very well-liked and that showed at the funeral and this memorial.”
Phil passed away at the age of 59 in October 2023. Mark, the park manager at the park also commented, saying: “Phil will be sadly missed. He was a true legend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.