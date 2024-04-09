Sonia Bridge with her son in law Jason Baxter. Phil Bridge, a long term gardener at Hotham Park, passed away aged 59 last year, and loved ones and colleagues hosted a memorial service in his memory. SR24040502 Pic SR staff/Nationalworld

The memorial took place on Friday, April 5 in the boating lake in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis. Phil Bridge’s wife, Sonia said: “We had a nice amount of family and friends in attendance to remember Phil.

"It was important for me to plant the right tree in the right spot in the park. We planted a cotoneaster tree, that has white flowers in the spring and red berries in the autumn, which he liked.

"The memorial was important for his workmates too. He was such a nice and friendly man. He would always say hello to everyone and he was very well-liked and that showed at the funeral and this memorial.”