Memorial plaque to be unveiled for West Sussex actor that appeared in 300 films
Moore Marriott appeared in over 300 films, was a star of silent cinema and went on to become a household name alongside Will Hay and Arthur Askey in the 1930s and 1940s.
He famously played the old man 'Harbottle' in the Will Hay films, the role he is best remembered for today.
In his later years, Moore Marriott had a grocer's store in Bognor Regis. He stayed in the town and it is where he passed away on 11 December 1949. This was just eight months after the death of his comedy partner Will Hay.
As the plaque will be unveiled at a private home, the organisers decided to keep the ceremony small, inviting only a few people including Moore's family. The memorial is set to be attended by the actor Bob Golding who will say a few words about Moore and his work.
The unveiling will take place on Saturday, September 14th on Moore Marriott’s 139th birthday.
