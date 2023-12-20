The service of an Eastbourne Councillor who died in the summer has been marked by his family, friends and colleagues who paid tribute to his life’s work for the town.

Barry Taylor’s daughter, Lynne Whittington, led the tributes as a commemorative plaque was unveiled in Meads village in his honour.

The memorial, affixed to a restored Victorian lamp post from his collection, was unveiled by Barry’s widow, Christine Taylor on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The light, restored by Richard Crook, replaces a modern post and is now one of five Victorian streetlamps in Meads village.

Richard paid tribute to Barry’s enormous contribution to Eastbourne’s heritage and to the Community, echoed by Dennis Scard, Chairman of the Meads Community Association and Meads Village Allotments.