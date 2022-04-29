Memories of the Queen in Crawley: ‘I remember waving at the Queen and Prince Philip as they drove past me at school’

It was 2006 and I just started my first year at Thomas Bennett. I remember being daunted by the fact that I was one of the youngest in the whole school. The visit from the Queen gave me a sense of pride that I joined a school that has been recognised by a member of The Royal Family.

To officially open the newly built secondary school, the Queen toured with her late husband Prince Philip the school grounds and met both staff and students. The Queen ended her visit with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to meet the Queen in person but I do remember waiting in the school grounds and waving her off as she left the school. I did get a glimpse of Her Majesty in her Royal carriage, even if it was only slightly.

The Queen visiting Thomas Bennett Community College. Credit: JPIMedia