Memories of the Queen in Crawley: ‘I remember waving at the Queen and Prince Philip as they drove past me at school’

Ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, I take a look back at the time when Her Majesty opened up the newly built Thomas Bennett Community College.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:29 am

It was 2006 and I just started my first year at Thomas Bennett. I remember being daunted by the fact that I was one of the youngest in the whole school. The visit from the Queen gave me a sense of pride that I joined a school that has been recognised by a member of The Royal Family.

To officially open the newly built secondary school, the Queen toured with her late husband Prince Philip the school grounds and met both staff and students. The Queen ended her visit with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to meet the Queen in person but I do remember waiting in the school grounds and waving her off as she left the school. I did get a glimpse of Her Majesty in her Royal carriage, even if it was only slightly.

The Queen visiting Thomas Bennett Community College. Credit: JPIMedia

It was a great day and gave me memories I will never forget. Do you have any memories of the same day? Or have you met Her Majesty at another time?

See more: Were you there when the Queen visited Crawley in 2006? 40 pictures of Her Majesty's visit to Thomas Bennett School, Queen's Square and County Mall, Tell us your tales about the day you met the QueenIf you do, please send them and any pictures to [email protected] or message us on Facebook

QueenMemoriesHer Majesty