New research from Dunelm shows that menopause symptoms are costing women in the South East an average of three hours sleep per night. Dunelm Eastbourne is inviting residents to attend an exclusive in-store MenopauZzz workshop, hosted by menopause experts Henpicked, to support and educate on the effects of menopause.

Dunelm’s MenopauZzz campaign is backed by TV and radio presenter, Lisa Snowdon. Lisa is a vocal advocate on the need for wider support for women going through both perimenopause and menopause.

Expert trainers from Henpicked will be on hand to answer questions relating to the transition and offer advice on how to create the optimum sleep environment. The hour-long session will take place on October 19 at the store situated in Marshall Road.

Menopause campaign backed by Lisa Snowdon comes to Eastbourne (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Amanda Cox, chief people officer and stores director at Dunelm, said: “At Dunelm we appreciate menopause can be incredibly debilitating, with poor sleep a key side effect – that’s why we are offering specialist support to both customers and colleagues at this life milestone. Our MenopauZzz campaign provides workshops, educational resources and effective product recommendations and coincides with the launch of our new internal Menopause focus which includes menopause buddy training, a new menopause policy and manager guidance to make sure Dunelm is a place where everyone feels that they belong.”

Workshop attendees will receive a gift voucher to redeem against Dunelm products including those designed to help with menopause symptoms, such as cooling pillows, mattress protectors, duvets and bedding sets.