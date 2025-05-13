Creative writing can help your mind with its thoughts and inspire better conversations, as I learned on a Mental Health Awareness Week workshop run by West Sussex Mind.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walberton author Gina Challen headed up the workshop at the charity's Littlehampton hub on Monday, May 12. She made it clear she was not leading the course, she was a facilitator providing guidance to inspire individual writing.

Gina took along a box of random items for people to pick from, to help give them ideas for their writing. Choosing an object was optional but most people took something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dog collar led to the start of a series of stories about the animals it may have belonged to. A wooden pear brought back childhood memories of a grandfather cutting up fruit. A shell necklace resulted in a beautiful piece about eating clams with a glass of white wine.

Elaine Hammond on a Mental Health Awareness Week creative writing workshop run by West Sussex Mind

I chose a colourful sunhat, which made me think of summer walks and birdsong, of sunshine and ice cream. It made me happy.

As we wrote, Gina gave suggestions every few minutes and interspersed these with quotes from well-known authors. She encouraged us to think about the look of the object, the colours, smell and taste.

We wrote freely, some producing pages, some producing just a few words. The aim was to get words on the page, not necessarily full sentences, just whatever flowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an interval for tea and biscuits, during which we chatted generally about writing and Gina told us more of her own story.

Walberton author Gina Challen with her box of random items to inspire writing

She is an avid reader who has always loved writing but it was not until she was 61 that her first book was published. Gina began a BA (Hons) in English and creative writing at the University of Chichester in 2009, while working as an insurance broker. She then left her job in 2012 to complete a Masters Degree in creative writing.

Gina said: "Above all, I like the story that is told by not telling and the words that are not written. For me, the fascination is the suggestion of a story swirling beneath the surface, the one that is too painful to expose."

After the break, we were encouraged to look back over what we had written and pick out phrases or ideas that we liked, with a view to developing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had anyone written dialogue? That hadn't been suggested, so my immediate thought was 'no' but it turned out I had written a couple of things – and this became the start of a poem.

Inside out, the hat took on a whole different perspective

I found it interesting that this dialogue had flowed out in my writing unconsciously – it wasn't until I read back over it that I realised what I had done.

While drinking tea, I turned my hat inside out. I was rather shocked to find this gave it a whole different feel. I found the band inside had phrases like 'bikini beach babe', 'surf's up' and sex on the beach.

What?! This wasn't the beautiful hat I thought it was. It brought whole different thoughts to mind. Suddenly, instead of forming the positive poem I thought I was going to write, I was producing something totally different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out poured thoughts of being misguided, people not meaning what they say and not judging a book by it's cover. I found this so interesting. As Gina hoped, it left me with a need to continue this writing, to see where it led.

West Sussex Mind's Littlehampton hub

Creative writing can help people express their thoughts and perhaps find thoughts deep inside that they have suppressed. It can help order the thoughts in a busy mind. I found it a relaxed course and it provided a useful tool to take away.

This was the first workshop of its kind at West Sussex Mind, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, but its success will hopefully inspire more sessions in the future.