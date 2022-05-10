Launched as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, the single It’ll Come and Go was inspired by a family saying. It speaks about how feelings can pass and comes with the message it is okay to not be okay.

Gav has had his own struggles with mental health and now talks to others who are struggling when they call Worthing Samaritans.

He said: “Our callers reach out to us in some of their darkest points in their life, where all hope feels lost, and in that moment, it feels like their world has ended.

Songwriter Gav Chipchase has recorded a single to support Worthing Samaritans, where he is a listening volunteer

“Yet, we never know what the future may hold for us. I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression over the years and have felt incredibly low. It’s taken me a long time to get to a positive place.

“At the time, I didn’t think it was possible. Now I know that it is. The song is inspired by a phrase my mother used a lot when I was young, which my grandad used to say – ‘it’ll come and go’. It’s become a family saying. If I was ever nervous about something, she would say it to me.”

Gav said in his experience, the darkness can pass or become easier to manage, and he wants to share this message while raising money for Worthing Samaritans.

He is planning some local gigs, busking and open mics where he will perform the song to raise awareness.

It’ll Come and Go can be downloaded at www.gavchipchase.co.uk for £3.50, with £3.10 going to Samaritans.

Donations can also be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/itllcomeandgo

