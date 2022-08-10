Mermaids and sea creatures to take over Newhaven as part of Sea Magic event

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chestnut tearooms; Hertsmonceaux Castle

The winner of the recent BN9 public vote, Sea Magic was chosen by Newhaven residents to be the first of many events to take place at this new community space.

From 11am-3pm the courtyard will be transformed into a magical underwater world full of mermaids and monsters in a showcase of local talents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet a mermaid in her deep-sea ‘show globe,’ mingle with watery characters from Newhaven’s Ignite Theatre Company, hula-hoop with Kiki LaHula, and watch dancers from Norcross Dance School conjure up a bubbling mermaid party.

There will be an opportunity to hear the Trixie Nixie of Newhaven spin her marine tales as Seaford-based Xanthe Gresham Knight tells stories created especially for Sea Magic.

Interwoven with the free and immersive family fun is an environmental message, with local climate action groups Seaford Climate Hub, Divest East Sussex and Plastic Free Eastbourne on hand to inform and urge us to protect our waterways and oceans.

The extravaganza will be brought to the Sidings by Sussex-based arts organisation 18 Hours. This experienced production team has been creating inclusive, sustainable, and accessible cultural experiences across the region since 2002, including Hastings Storytelling Festival, St Leonards Festival, and street theatre festivals in Rother, Battle, Rye and Bexhill.

Their winning idea netted them £5000 to stage the event, which is just one of the strands of the BN9 Programme funded by Newhaven Enterprise Zone and supported by Towner Eastbourne.

Visit: 18hours.org.uk/bn9-sea-magic for the full lineup, but drop in at any time throughout the day and something is bound to be happening.

Come dressed as your favourite sea creature and become part of the scene, with prizes for the best costumes. Make a day of it with lunch at The Sidings Bistro, then take a walk over the bridge and up to Bay Vue Road where the Hillcrest Community Centre will be hosting the first of a new monthly flea market, run by the Stanley Road Store.