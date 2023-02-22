Edit Account-Sign Out
Michael Portillo visits Eastbourne Ashridge Circle

Famous broadcaster, Michael Portillo, visited the Eastbourne Ashridge Circle this week. He was the key speaker in the Circle's programme of talks to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

By Alan WenhamContributor
58 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:00am
Michael Portillo was keen to chat with Ashridge members before his talk
Eastbourne's Congress Theatre was packed to hear a splendid presentation covering his early life, the world of politics and the world of railway travel.

He gave some key insights into the workings of government, having served as a Cabinet member, including Secretary of State for Defence.

He explained how he had spent the last fifteen years travelling the world to make his famous documentaries on railways.

He was pleased to chat informally with Ashridge members prior to his talk, and to answer questions from the audience afterwards. Inevitably, the first question was 'Where do you buy all your colourful jackets and trousers?'

