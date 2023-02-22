Michael Portillo visits Eastbourne Ashridge Circle

Famous broadcaster, Michael Portillo, visited the Eastbourne Ashridge Circle this week. He was the key speaker in the Circle's programme of talks to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Michael Portillo was keen to chat with Ashridge members before his talk

Eastbourne's Congress Theatre was packed to hear a splendid presentation covering his early life, the world of politics and the world of railway travel.

He gave some key insights into the workings of government, having served as a Cabinet member, including Secretary of State for Defence.

He explained how he had spent the last fifteen years travelling the world to make his famous documentaries on railways.