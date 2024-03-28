Microchips for cats set to become compulsory | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To assist with this The Mewes Vets have created a special deal for our clients where you can get your treasured pet microchipped at a discounted rate – no matter what species.

Our microchip deal will include a nurse consultation for a general health check, a microchip implantation and registering the microchip online, all for the cost of £18, including VAT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rules mean cats must be implanted with a microchip before they reach the age of 20 weeks and their contact details stored and kept up to date in a pet microchipping database.

The Mewes Vets, Haywards Heath (Photo: Google Maps)

All owners must have their cat microchipped by June 10, 2024, and owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one implanted, or may face a fine of up to £500.

Madison Rogers, Cats Protection’s head of advocacy, campaigns and government relations, said: “Cats Protection is delighted that pet cats in England will be given the same protection as dogs when it comes to microchipping.

"The charity regularly reunites owners with their much-loved cats, and in most cases, this is only possible thanks to microchips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No matter how far from home they are found, or how long they have been missing, if a cat has a microchip there is a good chance that a lost cat will be swiftly returned home.”

Microchip offer

The process of microchipping involves the insertion of a chip, generally around the size of a grain of rice, under the skin of a pet.

The microchip has a unique serial number that the keeper needs to register on a database.

When an animal is found, the microchip can be read with a scanner and the registered keeper identified on a database so the pet can quickly be reunited with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our offer is valid until Saturday, April 13, even though the new law will be for felines we are running this promotion for all species.

To book with one of our nurses go to themewesvets.co.uk/book-online