You can help recognise their efforts by nominating them for Young Volunteer of the Year or the Young Achiever Award in the Mid Sussex Applauds 2022.

These awards depend on nominations to celebrate the hard work of individuals, groups and businesses in the district.

Residents are urged to get their nominations in before September 19 at www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.

Sabrina Hollister from Haywards Heath won third place in the Young Volunteer award at last year's Mid Sussex Applauds

One of last year’s winners was Sabrina Hollister, 23, from Haywards Heath, who won third place in the Young Volunteer award.

Sabrina arranged family litter-pick sessions in town and worked hard to engage young people in conservation matters.

She said: “It’s humbling to be able to do work within your community that has a lasting impact on the environment as well as the residents.

“To be recognised for that work in such a way was a lovely experience.”

Carla Williams-Wood won the Young Achiever Award at the 2021 Mid Sussex Applauds

Sabrina was supported by her mother in arranging for items to be disposed of via Tesco and for larger items to be collected by the town council.

Sabrina said last year’s Mid Sussex Applauds ceremony exceeded her expectations.

She said: “It was wonderful to be able to meet other nominees and people within the community.

“By being a part of this event I have been able to build connections with local groups and volunteers to help support them as well.”

Sabrina said it is important for people nominate those who help their communities because it shows that volunteers are valued.

She said: “It’s a wonderful way to be recognised and I hope that it also encourages others to get involved.”

Carla Williams-Wood won the Young Achiever Award in 2021 and was ‘full of joy’ at being recognised.

When Sussex Clubs for Young People first moved to the Bentswood Hub, Carla assisted with the ‘gardening’ of the flower planters.

She continued to attend the Bentswood Seniors Youth Club and moved from being an attendee to a helper.

She then signed up to be a Young Leader and assisted with summer programme events at Blackland Farm Camp.

Young people who would like to volunteer can visit www.msva.org.uk/opportunities.

To create volunteering roles for young people call Mid Sussex Voluntary Action on 01444 258102.