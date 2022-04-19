Mid Sussex drinks company won Retailer of the Year Award 2022

South Downs Cellars, with shops in Hurstpierpoint and Lindfield, was awarded the much-sought-after award of Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the Drinks Retailing Awards in London in March.

South Downs Cellars sell exceptional wines, beers, spirits, and hand-made chocolate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Driver has owned South Downs Cellars for 19 years and it was her customer service, eye for marketing, recent revamps and links with the local community which helped win the award.

DRA 22 Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year South Downs Cellars

Lucy said: “We are delighted to have received this award – a testament to all the team’s hard work and commitment over the last 12 months,

“In these exceptional times, we are immensely proud to have all this hard work acknowledged, and for business to be booming, thanks to our ever-growing core of loyal customers.”

The Drinks Retailing Awards are recognised as a symbol of excellence, bringing together the leading lights in retail.

The vigorous judging processes means they are only awarded to those retailers who have delivered excellent service, range and value, while driving success.

The awards were sponsored by various big names including Kopparberg, Thatchers, Edinburgh Gin and White Claw.

With two shops and a warehouse in the local area, South Downs Cellars offers customers a comprehensive service including quality wines from just £10, new beers every week and much-loved ones in stock too plus, the best local spirits, wine tastings, private cellar management, and drinks supplied for events of all types.

Each staff member is exceptionally knowledgeable and are always very happy to answer questions and give advice.

Samantha Halliday, commercial director, said: “The Drink Retailing Awards are one of the trade’s most respected competitions and the standards in retailing go up every year, this year being no exception,

“A big thank you goes to all our sponsors as without their continued support we would not be able to put on such a great night for the heroes of our industry. Many congratulations again to South Downs Cellars.”