Mid Sussex in snow: breathtaking aerial photos capture the big freeze in Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Ditchling
A photographer has taken some wonderful aerial images of Mid Sussex in the ‘big freeze’ this week.
By Lawrence Smith
2 hours ago
Freelancer Eddie Mitchell emailed these photographs to the Middy on Monday morning, December 12, which he took while using a drone.
The pictures show the snow-covered rooftops of churches, shops and houses, as well as frosted roads and train tracks across the district.
