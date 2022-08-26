Mid Sussex Jazz and Blues event raises money for NSPCC
The Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks District NSPCC fundraising group hosted a Jazz and Blues evening at Danny House to raise money for the children’s charity.
Kate Hershkowitz, supporter fundraising manager for the NSPCC in the South East, said: “Thank you so much to the NSPCC’s Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks District volunteers for putting on another fantastic event and thank you to everyone who came for helping to raise such a brilliant amount for children. It’s only with the support of the public that we can continue to fund our services, such as answering contacts to Childline when children and young people find the courage to ask for help.”
Visitors were able to enjoy Jazz, Blues and contemporary songs performed by Julie Roberts, with Michael Hinton on the piano and special guest, cellist, Claire Lacey.
Guests were welcomed with a glass of wine and all the proceeds went to support the work of the NSPCC.