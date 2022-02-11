Mid Sussex photographer wins The Founders Cup

Nikki Goodeve was the overall winner with her 3 images called ‘Endless Love’.

The Guild of Photographers is an association with several thousand members that promotes learning and high standards for photographers everywhere.

It runs “The Founders Cup” to acknowledge Roy Doorbar and Ian Gee, who founded the Guild in 1988.

Nikki Goodeve receiving award by Stephen Thirsk, Guild Director.

Entrants had to submit 3 images which were connected or themed in some way.

A panel of highly respected judges have reviewed all the entries and narrowed them down to just 10 finalists.

Nikki said: “My panel was born out of my love of animals, I wanted to create a story that illustrates the bond between man and dog, and the emotional impact a pet feels through loss & the mourning of their master.

She detailed her vision for her story and spent time planning and preparing props to connect the three images together. Nikki explained, “Having cast wonderful Penny the dog to play the main part, she fitted my vision perfectly with her big soulful eyes and greying whiskers. I wanted each image to carry key elements into each shot, so used worry beads, a dog lead, pocket watch and the man’s shoes into each scene. In the final image I created a picture frame of the two together to show their love & connection, which had now become a memory with Penny left behind”.

Nikki's winning pieces entitled "Endless Love".

Nikki also went on to win Top Ten International Pet Photographer of the Year, Top Ten International People Photographer or the Year and Two Photographers Bars.

Guild Director, Lesley Thirsk, said: “To have been selected to reach the final is a great achievement. To be the Winner is a fantastic accolade and shows how talented Nikki Goodeve is.”

Nikki received a trophy and a SpyderX Photo Kit, courtesy of Datacolor who sponsored the Award.

See all three of Nikki’s photos on our website at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

