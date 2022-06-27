Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled raised £550 for new horse

A Mid Sussex riding charity raised £550 at the Ditchling Village Fair on Saturday, June 18, with money going towards supplies for the new horse, William.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:46 am

Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled is funded by donations and is run entirely by volunteers.

Riding sessions take place on two mornings a week at Chestnuts Riding School in Pyecombe, and horses are provided by the riding school.​​It is recognised that riding can have many benefits, physical, mental and even spiritual, for a disabled child or adult. Body and core muscle strength, balance, coordination and posture can also be improved.

Volunteers were fundraising at the Ditchling Village Fair so they can buy food and hay for William.

Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled Project Horse

For more information, visit www.midsussex-rda.org

