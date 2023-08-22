Mid Sussex Rotarians raise more than £2,000 for Bipolar UK by walking 200 collective miles

Mike Oliver Associates have raised more than £2,000 for Bipolar UK by hiking from Amberley to Plumpton.

The Haywards Heath based independent financial advisers joined forces with Rotary colleagues to march a collective 200 miles on Friday, August 18.

Some 15 people took part, including members of the Rotary Club of Lindfield, Cuckfield and Haywards Heath and their friends.

MOA principal Mike Oliver said: “Bipolar UK is such a worthwhile charity for people who live with the condition. I’m passionate about mixing sport and exercise with fundraising, and we’re very grateful to everyone who supported us.”