Turning Pointe School of Dance is celebrating the success of its first show since the pandemic. On 5 and 6 April, the dance school held performances of Razzmatazz at New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College with around 260 students taking part.

The dance show included Ballet, Tap, Contemporary, Modern and Musical Theatre group and solo dances, as well as songs and drama sketches. Dances were performed to popular tunes from well-known films and musicals such as Frozen, Encanto, Hamilton and The Greatest Showman.

For the first time, Turning Pointe put on an additional show in the afternoon for its younger pupils, with the youngest taking part only two years old. This is also the first show since the retirement of the school’s long-serving principal Julia Canneaux in September 2022. The 62-year-old dance school is now run by Lianne Carter, originally a pupil of Julia’s, who has been teaching at the school since 2005. Vice Principal of the school is Nisa Carter (no relation to Lianne), who studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance and has been teaching dance for 18 years.

The Turning Pointe shows played to sell-out crowds, with over 1200 people attending the shows.

an Introductory Ballet performance in Mini Razzmatazz show to Be Our Guest from Beauty & the Beast (Kevin Ellis)

“We are over the moon with the success of this show – the children and young people have risen to the challenge and worked their socks off to put on an amazing performance to family and friends,” said Lianne.

Charlotte Howard, 11, from Haywards Heath said she loved taking part in the show. She took part in a number of dances as well as singing and acting pieces.

“The show was a magical experience. I loved performing to an audience and was excited to have a radio mic. I loved having fun backstage with my friends and we clapped everyone when they came back from being on stage,” said Charlotte.

Turning Pointe provides dance classes for children from 18 months to 18 years old, and adults at studios in Haywards Heath, Lewes, Barcombe and Plumpton. Classes for boys and girls are offered in Ballet, Tap, Contemporary, Modern and Musical Theatre. For more information about dance classes, please contact Carmel Keller, Turning Pointe’s Office Manager on [email protected] or 07947 803105.

a Performance Company dance to She Used to Be Mine from Waitress the musical. Solo by Alicia Brophy (Kevin Ellis)

Senior Musical Theatre dance where students sang and danced to Ex Wives from Six the Musical (Kevin Ellis)

a group solo of Maybe from Annie. Pictured are Charlotte Howard and Felicia Richards (Kevin Ellis)

s a Tiny Turners (the youngest students at Turning Pointe) ballet performance to Ugly Bug Ball from the Disney film A Bug's Life (Kevin Ellis)