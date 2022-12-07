Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex’s Macmillan Cancer Support raises almost £5,000 with annual dinner in Cuckfield

The Mid Sussex branch of Macmillan Cancer Support held its annual dinner at 180 Degrees Bar & Kitchen at Cuckfield Golf Centre recently.

By Lawrence Smith
4 hours ago

Some 88 supporters enjoyed an excellent evening featuring delicious food and a relaxed atmosphere, raising £4,900 from donations, a raffle and an auction.

David Metcalfe, of the Mid Sussex branch, thanked everyone for their support and for helping raise money for people going through their cancer journey.

The charity provides specialist healthcare, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. Visit www.macmillan.org.uk.

The Mid Sussex branch of Macmillan Cancer Support held its dinner at 180 Degrees Bar & Kitchen at Cuckfield Golf Centre
