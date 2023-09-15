Plans for a new war memorial in a Middleton-on-Sea churchyard have been submitted for approval to Arun District Council.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Nicholas Church on Elmer Road, said there are no other war memorials in the village of Middleton, and the one and a half metre tall new one will be on accessible parts of the churchyard and visible from the road.

The Church said: “It is hoped that the new memorial will provide a clear focus during the season of remembrance, [and] further St Nicholas’ outreach to all who live in and visit the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Nicholas Church is already home to a WW2 memorial roll of honour, including details of 28 residents of Middleton parish who died in the conflict, which is read out on Remembrance or Armistice Day, November 11, each year.

St Nicholas Church, Middleton On Sea. Photo: contributed

There is also one commonwealth war grave in the churchyard from WW2, for RAF squadron leader Gordon Hugh Ramsay, which is read out as well.