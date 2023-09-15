Middleton could get its own war memorial
St Nicholas Church on Elmer Road, said there are no other war memorials in the village of Middleton, and the one and a half metre tall new one will be on accessible parts of the churchyard and visible from the road.
The Church said: “It is hoped that the new memorial will provide a clear focus during the season of remembrance, [and] further St Nicholas’ outreach to all who live in and visit the area.”
St Nicholas Church is already home to a WW2 memorial roll of honour, including details of 28 residents of Middleton parish who died in the conflict, which is read out on Remembrance or Armistice Day, November 11, each year.
There is also one commonwealth war grave in the churchyard from WW2, for RAF squadron leader Gordon Hugh Ramsay, which is read out as well.
To view details of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code M/81/23/PL