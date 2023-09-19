The dawn of a new era at a Middleton pub is being hailed as ‘lifesaver for the community’ by locals. Harry Dumville and Ben Standen will open the doors at the Beresford on September 22 after saving the historic hostelry from an uncertain future.

The popular venue closed in October of last year when the previous owners said they couldn't make the business financially viable and residents voiced their concern that the pub would be permanently lost to the area.

But brothers Ben and Harry saw the potential in the business and are set to stage a grand opening at 6pm on Friday after which an 80s disco will provide music to help celebrate.

Work on a new £80,000 kitchen being installed continues and within a month or so food will once again be served. Former customer Debbie Adams said: "This a real lifesaver for the community. The Beresford was always known for its lovely food and it was great to drop in and catch up with neighbours and locals.

Harry Dumville and Ben Standen

"It was such a shame when it closed. To have it reopening is marvellous and I am sure the community will bring the requisite custom to mean it can thrive as a business going forward."

Ben and Harry opened the Promenade at the Carlton Hotel in Bognor Regis in July, and drew praise from town mayor Francis Oppler for helping to revive the town's entertainment offering.

Now Harry hopes the Beresford resurrection will be met with similar acclaim. He said the transformation of the pub has meant a busy workload but has been very rewarding at the same time.

He added: "It's been hectic but we have worked tirelessly to prepare the pub in readiness to welcome customers and we really can't wait to start pulling pints at the Beresford again. Everyone is certain of a warm welcome, that’s for sure.”

Inside the Beresford