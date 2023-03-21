Midhurst and Petworth businesses and residents make voices heard on new parking charges in district

Prices for parking at Grange Road, Post Office and North Street in Midhurst and Pound Street in Petworth will increase.
The Sylvia Beaufoy car park in Petworth will remain free of charge.
From 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive, the car park changes will be the following:
Up to an hour will remain free of charge.
Up to two hours will increase from 60p to 70p.
Up to three hours will increase to £1.10 from £1.
Up to four hours will increase from £1.20 to £1.30.
Up to five hours will increase to £1.70 from £1.50.
Up to six hours will increase from £1.80 to £2.
Up to eight hours will increase to £2.30 from £2.10
Up to ten hours will increase from £2.60 to £2.90.
Stella McColl, owner of De Ja Vu in Petworth, said: “I'm not sure charges will deter people from visiting Petworth. I think the machines in general are too complicated.
“The charges do seem excessive but we do get a free hour. It's very hard when people could just drive to a M&S garage and pick up what they need quickly without paying or the car park hassle.
“We have a permit system in place but if you buy that you have to park right at the bottom of the car park, when there is a free one across the road so I've never done that as I'd rather park at the free one. I purchase a ticket most days for around £2.20, so I can park at the top as I'm rushing to work from a school run and normally have a heavy bags of towels.
Resident Kev Torode said: “Yes the charges will put me off shopping and the council are going to extort more money from us anyway.”
In response to the charge increases Petworth Town Council, in a statement said: “The Town Council has received no feedback from its constituents regarding the price increases and our main town car park still offers one hour of free parking to encourage people to come to the town.”