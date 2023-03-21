Midhurst and Petworth businesses and residents make voices heard on new parking charges in district

Midhurst and Petworth businesses and residents have made their voices heard following the increase in car park charges in the Chichester district from April 1.

Midhurst and Petworth businesses and residents have made their voices heard following the increase in car park charges in the Chichester district from April 1.

The Sylvia Beaufoy car park in Petworth will remain free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive, the car park changes will be the following:

Up to an hour will remain free of charge.

Up to two hours will increase from 60p to 70p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to three hours will increase to £1.10 from £1.

Up to four hours will increase from £1.20 to £1.30.

Up to five hours will increase to £1.70 from £1.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to six hours will increase from £1.80 to £2.

Up to eight hours will increase to £2.30 from £2.10

Up to ten hours will increase from £2.60 to £2.90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella McColl, owner of De Ja Vu in Petworth, said: “I'm not sure charges will deter people from visiting Petworth. I think the machines in general are too complicated.

“The charges do seem excessive but we do get a free hour. It's very hard when people could just drive to a M&S garage and pick up what they need quickly without paying or the car park hassle.

“We have a permit system in place but if you buy that you have to park right at the bottom of the car park, when there is a free one across the road so I've never done that as I'd rather park at the free one. I purchase a ticket most days for around £2.20, so I can park at the top as I'm rushing to work from a school run and normally have a heavy bags of towels.

Resident Kev Torode said: “Yes the charges will put me off shopping and the council are going to extort more money from us anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad