Midhurst and Petworth residents invited to try their hand at firefighting

Kicking off from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, February 24, guests will be challenged to test out standard-issue fire equipment and run hose reels as they learn more about what it takes to keep our communities safe.

As well as trying out the kit, residents will also be taken on a tour of the station, and serving firefighters will be on hand to talk about careers in the fire and rescue service.

It’s all part of a renewed bid to recruit more retained firefighters in the region as the service looks to bolster its numbers.

Could the life of a retained firefighter be for you? Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

“We would love to increase the number of retained firefighters at Midhurst and Petworth fire stations,” said Matthew Gamblen, Watch Manager at Midhurst Fire Station. “There is no experience needed to join and it is a fantastic opportunity for people wanting to learn new skills and become an integral part of their local communities.”

Retained firefighters are a vital reserve force for communities all over the country. Although they don’t work full time, retained firefighters are paid to stay on call to respond to emergencies as and when they start, so that the service always has the manpower it needs.

“Retained firefighters play a vital role in keeping the communities of West Sussex safe; in fact, 14 of our fire stations are crewed solely by retained firefighters,” Watch Manager Gamblen explained.

“There is no obligation to progress a job application by attending our have a go day, it is purely an opportunity to find out more and see if a career as a firefighter could be for you.”

Retained firefighters respond to calls either from home or their primary place of employment. As part of their role, they receive regular training to equip them with the skills they need to tackle fires, save lives, manage road traffic accidents and a variety of other emergencies.